Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $16.52

Shares of Polymetal International plc (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.52 and last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 7012 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.13.

Several analysts recently commented on AUCOY shares. Morgan Stanley raised Polymetal International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Polymetal International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polymetal International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.13.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

