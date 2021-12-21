Polytrade (TRADE) Price Tops $0.87

Polytrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Polytrade has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Polytrade coin can now be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00001767 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polytrade has a market cap of $6.64 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00040013 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006690 BTC.

About Polytrade

Polytrade (TRADE) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2020. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,614,578 coins. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Polytrade

