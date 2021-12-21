Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Stock Price Up 10.5%

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO)’s stock price rose 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.95 and last traded at $34.93. Approximately 26,166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,359,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.61.

PTLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Portillos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Portillos in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Portillos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. Portillos’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Portillos Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portillos

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

