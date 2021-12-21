Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $664.78

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 664.78 ($8.78) and traded as low as GBX 630 ($8.32). Portmeirion Group shares last traded at GBX 640 ($8.46), with a volume of 7,971 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 676.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 664.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of £89.50 million and a P/E ratio of 33.68.

Portmeirion Group Company Profile (LON:PMP)

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, NambÃ©, and Pimpernel brand names.

