PotCoin Price Tops $0.0093 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 21st. PotCoin has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $86.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,975.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,025.65 or 0.08219681 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.43 or 0.00317366 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.29 or 0.00894907 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00010564 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00072361 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007358 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.72 or 0.00387376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.72 or 0.00254653 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,152,132 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

