PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Position Lowered by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.08% of PotlatchDeltic worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 119.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 27.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 30,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 30.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 377.9% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 49,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCH opened at $59.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.35 and its 200-day moving average is $53.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 33.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PCH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. DA Davidson raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

