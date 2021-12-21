PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Gap Down to $59.04

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $59.04, but opened at $56.93. PotlatchDeltic shares last traded at $55.44, with a volume of 1,604 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on PCH shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.82.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The business had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous special dividend of $3.54. This represents a yield of 2.8%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in PotlatchDeltic by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 331.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 86,516 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,466,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 52,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 32,574 shares in the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

