Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) shares fell 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.89 and last traded at $15.99. 6,981 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 424,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.57.

APTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jonestrading increased their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.58.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.98.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 5.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,181,000 after purchasing an additional 230,935 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,780,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,363,000 after purchasing an additional 26,328 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,754,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,459,000 after buying an additional 90,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,066,000 after buying an additional 118,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after buying an additional 40,381 shares during the period. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.