Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $129.60

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$129.60 and traded as low as C$125.97. Premium Brands shares last traded at C$126.49, with a volume of 59,273 shares traded.

PBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$149.00 to C$156.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premium Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$148.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$130.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$129.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.50 billion and a PE ratio of 46.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.58.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.32 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 5.5999999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.635 dividend. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is currently 90.50%.

About Premium Brands (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

