Primecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.21 Million (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. During the last week, Primecoin has traded 222.4% higher against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $9.21 million and $1.68 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 2,632.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.98 or 0.00001481 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 1,213,265,171.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,925,753 coins. Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

