PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Price Tops $1.13 on Major Exchanges (PVM)

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 21st. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can now be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00002319 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a total market capitalization of $6.78 million and approximately $87,441.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00051216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,980.80 or 0.08170418 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,680.21 or 0.99914004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00072173 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00047227 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002638 BTC.

About PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using US dollars.

