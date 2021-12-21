PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Price Up 7.4% This Week (PVM)

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (CURRENCY:PVM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002319 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a total market cap of $6.78 million and approximately $87,441.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00051216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,980.80 or 0.08170418 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,680.21 or 0.99914004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00072173 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00047227 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002638 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.