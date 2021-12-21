PRIZM (PZM) Price Tops $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. PRIZM has a market cap of $11.46 million and approximately $846,416.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PRIZM has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PRIZM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001594 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 144% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 12,758.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00000056 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded 58.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PRIZM Coin Profile

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,923,398,893 coins. The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

