Project Pai (PAI) Achieves Market Cap of $5.29 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded up 7.3% against the dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $5.29 million and $67,025.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.44 or 0.00111153 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00011420 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001849 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Project Pai

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,788,339,860 coins and its circulating supply is 1,585,249,059 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

