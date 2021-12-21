Project TXA (TXA) Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week

Project TXA (CURRENCY:TXA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Project TXA has a total market capitalization of $8.27 million and $389,743.00 worth of Project TXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Project TXA has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. One Project TXA coin can currently be bought for $3.22 or 0.00006572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00051703 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,028.88 or 0.08222167 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,860.52 or 0.99714818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.57 or 0.00072595 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00047215 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Project TXA Coin Profile

Project TXA’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,568,630 coins. Project TXA’s official Twitter account is @ProjectTXA

Project TXA Coin Trading

