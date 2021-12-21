ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM) Director Sells C$56,400.00 in Stock

ProntoForms Co. (CVE:PFM) Director Alvaro Pombo sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total value of C$56,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,269,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,012,909.82.

CVE PFM traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.90. 251,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,006. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$117.36 million and a PE ratio of -16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.26. ProntoForms Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.65.

Get ProntoForms alerts:

ProntoForms (CVE:PFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.16 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that ProntoForms Co. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ProntoForms Corporation researches, develops, and markets mobile business solutions enterprises to automate field sales, field service, and other field data collection business processes. Its ProntoForms mobile workflow management app solution that enables remote workers to collect data on a mobile device; access company data in the field; and automatically share the results with back-office systems, cloud services, and people, as well as companies to track, analyze, and enhance processes.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for ProntoForms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProntoForms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.