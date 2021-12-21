ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Gap Down to $16.95

Shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.95, but opened at $16.02. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 664,230 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $438,000. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 20,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $879,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

