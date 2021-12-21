Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.29

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.29 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07). Proteome Sciences shares last traded at GBX 5.05 ($0.07), with a volume of 2,621,750 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.96. The firm has a market cap of £14.91 million and a P/E ratio of 50.50.

Proteome Sciences Company Profile (LON:PRM)

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and European Union. The company develops the technology for isobaric tandem mass tag (TMT) and TMTpro; and manufactures small and protein-reactive chemical reagents.

