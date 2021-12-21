ProximaX Trading 13.9% Higher Over Last Week (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. ProximaX has a market cap of $16.12 million and approximately $146,684.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ProximaX has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. One ProximaX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ProximaX

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

ProximaX Coin Trading

