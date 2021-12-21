Prudential Financial Inc Buys 2,000,000 Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Stock

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc purchased 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE TYG traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.91. The company had a trading volume of 62,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,336. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $31.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average is $28.12.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Tortoise Energy Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 66.2% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 409,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,796,000 after buying an additional 163,270 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 13.7% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 29,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 4.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the second quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 14.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,728,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

See Also: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.