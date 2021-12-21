Prudential Financial Inc Buys 300,000 Shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Stock

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE NTG traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $29.35. 29,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,459. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.37. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.27 and a 52-week high of $33.86.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. This is a positive change from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTG. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the third quarter valued at $152,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 17.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 13.2% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 313,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after purchasing an additional 36,630 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 20.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 17.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the period.

About Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.