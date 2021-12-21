Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by CNB Bank

CNB Bank raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRU. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,855,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,077,000 after acquiring an additional 196,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,170,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,205,000 after acquiring an additional 371,796 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,718,000 after acquiring an additional 550,103 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,821,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,020,000 after acquiring an additional 99,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,485,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,632 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.18.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.19. The stock had a trading volume of 14,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.41. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.58 and a fifty-two week high of $115.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.12%.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

