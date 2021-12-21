PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) Sets New 1-Year High at $182.33

Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $182.33 and last traded at $180.70, with a volume of 7128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.20.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.63 and a 200 day moving average of $162.68.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a net margin of 46.61% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. PS Business Parks’s payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $1,085,625.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks by 8.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,122,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,682,000 after buying an additional 166,088 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 10.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,065,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,069,000 after purchasing an additional 101,835 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 19.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 506,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,980,000 after purchasing an additional 80,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 5.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 321,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,618,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

About PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB)

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

