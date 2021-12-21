Public Index Network Hits Market Cap of $3.36 Million (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. One Public Index Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Public Index Network has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. Public Index Network has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and $1,999.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Public Index Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00051818 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,003.11 or 0.08173290 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48,966.32 or 0.99976141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00072275 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00047055 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002658 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Public Index Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Index Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.