Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Raised to $79.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PEG. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Shares of PEG traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.41. 10,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,758. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.37 and a 200-day moving average of $62.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.86, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $66.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 7.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $308,754.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,346 shares of company stock worth $1,896,239. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 200.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

