Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Raised to $79.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.65% from the stock’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PEG. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.
Shares of PEG traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.41. 10,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,758. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.37 and a 200-day moving average of $62.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.86, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $66.30.
In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $308,754.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,346 shares of company stock worth $1,896,239. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 200.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.
Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
