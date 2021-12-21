Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,935,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,994,366,000 after buying an additional 137,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,915,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,981,496,000 after purchasing an additional 315,655 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,450,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,037,433,000 after purchasing an additional 26,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,620,000 after purchasing an additional 37,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 9.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,162,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,114,000 after purchasing an additional 177,819 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $321.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.54.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $365.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Storage has a one year low of $212.22 and a one year high of $368.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $333.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.17 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.19.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $716.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.76 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.58%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

