Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Trading Up 0.3%

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:LRTNF)’s stock price was up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 212,059 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 292,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LRTNF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pure Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Desjardins cut shares of Pure Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Pure Gold Mining alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87.

Pure Gold Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Red Lake Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.