PutinCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $173,888.52 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 21st. In the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $173,888.52 and $44.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,156.76 or 0.98748361 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.55 or 0.00048283 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00031166 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $799.10 or 0.01638606 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

