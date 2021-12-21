Pylon Finance (PYLON) Reaches Market Cap of $1.00 Million

Pylon Finance (CURRENCY:PYLON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Pylon Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $68.20 or 0.00140008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pylon Finance has a market cap of $1.00 million and $820.00 worth of Pylon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pylon Finance has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00051686 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,997.88 or 0.08207389 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,719.63 or 1.00018355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00072867 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00047141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Pylon Finance Profile

Pylon Finance was first traded on August 31st, 2020. Pylon Finance’s total supply is 14,700 coins and its circulating supply is 14,678 coins. The official website for Pylon Finance is pylon.finance/# . The official message board for Pylon Finance is medium.com/@al_92198 . Pylon Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pylonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PYLON is a cryptocurrency token backed by real-world income-generating assets. The PYLON price is supported by the largest Ethereum GPU mining operation in the United States. PYLON is a 100% community-mined token with no presale or pre-mine, and a fixed supply of approx 7700. “

Pylon Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pylon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pylon Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pylon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

