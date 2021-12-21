Pyrk (PYRK) Market Cap Reaches $97,563.80

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded up 155.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last week, Pyrk has traded up 101.5% against the US dollar. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Pyrk has a market capitalization of $97,563.80 and $58.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pyrk alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009165 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000386 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Pyrk Profile

PYRK uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official website for Pyrk is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pyrk’s official message board is forum.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Buying and Selling Pyrk

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pyrk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pyrk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.