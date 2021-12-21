Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.83 Million

Equities analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) will announce sales of $6.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pyxis Tankers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.40 million and the highest is $7.25 million. Pyxis Tankers posted sales of $4.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pyxis Tankers will report full year sales of $24.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.64 million to $24.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $34.52 million, with estimates ranging from $33.85 million to $35.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pyxis Tankers.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 20.86% and a negative net margin of 43.90%. The business had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

PXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Univest Sec reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXS. Warberg Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% during the third quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 57,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Pyxis Tankers by 92.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 359,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PXS opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76. The company has a market cap of $20.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of -0.50. Pyxis Tankers has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Pyxis Tankers Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

