Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Shares Down 2.5%

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.16 and last traded at $9.18. 2,792 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 53,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

The firm has a market capitalization of $673.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.72.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.62 million for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 14.49%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.24%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Pzena Investment Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,679,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Pzena Investment Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 18.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 42,021 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 222.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 108,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 74,911 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in Pzena Investment Management by 10.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. 14.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile (NYSE:PZN)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

