Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Trading Up 0.1%

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF)’s share price was up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.43 and last traded at $3.43. Approximately 150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.73.

About Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QUBSF)

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

