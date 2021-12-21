Qcash Reaches Market Cap of $68.99 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Over the last seven days, Qcash has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Qcash has a market capitalization of $68.99 million and $98.43 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000308 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00051034 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,978.18 or 0.08167266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,725.61 or 1.00034577 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00072409 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00047390 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

