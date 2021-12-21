QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $526.28 Million

Analysts expect QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) to post sales of $526.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for QIAGEN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $515.80 million to $537.10 million. QIAGEN posted sales of $571.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that QIAGEN will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover QIAGEN.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QGEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank restated a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of QIAGEN by 140.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 22,677 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of QIAGEN by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,762,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,472 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of QIAGEN by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,381,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,910,000 after purchasing an additional 113,787 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QIAGEN by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,185,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,355,000 after purchasing an additional 351,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of QIAGEN by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.58. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.23.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

