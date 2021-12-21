QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by CNB Bank

CNB Bank grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 1.1% of CNB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.67.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total value of $3,779,819.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,738,364. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.40 and its 200 day moving average is $147.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $192.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

