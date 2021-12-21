QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,912 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 18,678 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,779,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,018 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $19,478,000 after buying an additional 29,525 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 79,988 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after buying an additional 16,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $176.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.27. The company has a market cap of $197.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $192.68.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.67.

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,500,506. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.