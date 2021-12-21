Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Bruce K. Posey Sells 9,500 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $1,278,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of QLYS traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.22. The stock had a trading volume of 314,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,061. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.26 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.99. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $104.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QLYS. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,123,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,282 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in Qualys by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 1,070,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Qualys by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,022,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,748,000 after purchasing an additional 51,031 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Qualys by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 711,171 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,607,000 after purchasing an additional 139,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,333,000 after acquiring an additional 31,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

