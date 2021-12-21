Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Holdings Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 246.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at about $1,506,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 14.8% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 17.1% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 515,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,721,000 after acquiring an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PWR opened at $107.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.75 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.16.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.30%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

