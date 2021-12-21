Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Quantum Computing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT)’s share price rose 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 512,539 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 381,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.44.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Quantum Computing in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.26.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUBT. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum Computing Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QUBT)

Quantum Computing, Inc is a technology company, which focuses on developing novel algorithms and solutions utilizing quantum and quantum-inspired computing to solve difficult problems in various industries. It leverages its expertise in finance, computing, security, mathematics, and physics to develop commercial applications for the financial, security, and government sectors.

