Quark (QRK) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $87,960.00

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 21st. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quark has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Quark has a market capitalization of $4.04 million and approximately $87,960.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 2,632.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.98 or 0.00001481 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 1,213,265,171.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Coin Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 277,055,019 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

