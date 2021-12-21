Qubitica Reaches Market Cap of $9.66 Million (QBIT)

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Qubitica has a market cap of $9.66 million and $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qubitica coin can now be bought for $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Qubitica has traded down 28.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.79 or 0.00375619 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009608 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000097 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000869 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $637.12 or 0.01302101 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Qubitica Coin Profile

Qubitica (QBIT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

