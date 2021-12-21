Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Down 5.4%

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)’s stock price fell 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $160.97 and last traded at $165.23. 21,334 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 508,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $174.59.

Several research firms recently commented on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of -0.24.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. Quidel had a net margin of 47.20% and a return on equity of 62.24%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QDEL. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Quidel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Quidel by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Quidel in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Bbva USA raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 695.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

