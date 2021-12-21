Quotient Technology (QUOT) versus Its Peers Financial Review

Quotient Technology (NYSE: QUOT) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Quotient Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.5% of Quotient Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Quotient Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Quotient Technology and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quotient Technology 1 0 3 0 2.50 Quotient Technology Competitors 131 576 633 11 2.39

Quotient Technology currently has a consensus price target of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 77.58%. As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 46.38%. Given Quotient Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Quotient Technology is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Quotient Technology and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Quotient Technology $445.89 million -$65.38 million -10.41 Quotient Technology Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -7.68

Quotient Technology’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Quotient Technology. Quotient Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Quotient Technology has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quotient Technology’s rivals have a beta of 1.28, suggesting that their average stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Quotient Technology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quotient Technology -12.32% -26.22% -10.84% Quotient Technology Competitors -18.86% 14.37% -5.43%

Summary

Quotient Technology rivals beat Quotient Technology on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc. engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R. Boal in May 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

