Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.74

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.74 and last traded at $6.87, with a volume of 7137651 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 32.26%. Qurate Retail’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th.

In other news, Director Michael A. George sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $1,596,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 82,112.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,338,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,330,893 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 760.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,037,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,887 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,704,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,071 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,667,000. Finally, Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,059,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

