R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $399.99 Million

Posted by on Dec 21st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will announce $399.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $400.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $398.67 million. R1 RCM reported sales of $328.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.87 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RCM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

R1 RCM stock opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 93,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $2,404,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $874,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 241,721 shares of company stock valued at $6,102,097. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in R1 RCM by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in R1 RCM by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in R1 RCM by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on R1 RCM (RCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM)

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.