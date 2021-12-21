R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $399.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will announce $399.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $400.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $398.67 million. R1 RCM reported sales of $328.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.87 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RCM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

R1 RCM stock opened at $23.66 on Tuesday. R1 RCM has a fifty-two week low of $18.71 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.77 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

In other news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 93,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $2,404,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $874,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 241,721 shares of company stock valued at $6,102,097. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in R1 RCM by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in R1 RCM by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in R1 RCM during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in R1 RCM by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

