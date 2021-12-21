Radix (XRD) Price Up 9.4% Over Last Week

Radix (CURRENCY:XRD) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. In the last week, Radix has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. Radix has a total market capitalization of $3.26 billion and approximately $704,877.00 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00039780 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $97.60 or 0.00200126 BTC.

About Radix

XRD is a coin. Radix’s total supply is 12,106,864,914 coins and its circulating supply is 12,121,684,090 coins. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog . The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com . Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Buying and Selling Radix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

