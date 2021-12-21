Ramin Sayar Sells 3,800 Shares of Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Stock

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $53,086.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ramin Sayar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Ramin Sayar sold 20,553 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $289,797.30.

On Monday, November 22nd, Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $53,504.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $65,474.00.

NASDAQ:SUMO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.01. 110,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,348. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.36. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The firm had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SUMO. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BTIG Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sumo Logic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,006,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 237.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 43,415 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 96,925.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

