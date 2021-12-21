RAMP (RAMP) Market Capitalization Tops $80.57 Million

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 21st. RAMP has a market capitalization of $80.57 million and $4.36 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RAMP has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. One RAMP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP (RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 405,118,362 coins. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

RAMP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

