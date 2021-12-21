Ravencoin (RVN) Price Up 1.7% Over Last Week

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. Ravencoin has a market cap of $866.12 million and $35.25 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0837 or 0.00000172 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 10,351,400,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

Ravencoin Coin Trading

